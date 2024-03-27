Carter leads Wadadli Elite while Willock top scores for Fearless Crew in Division 2 basketball wins

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Wadadli Elite were blowout winners over Ottos Clippers, taking the contest 72-51 to claim their third win in five matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Monday night.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header at the JSC basketball complex, Wadadli Elite dominated the contest from start to finish, taking al four quarters with scores of 14-11, 19-11, 16-12 and 23-17 to drum up the 21-points triumph. Devonte Carter dominated the scoring for Elite with 16 points on seven of 13 shooting while Orion Seraphine and Tajahron Davis both contributed with 14 points. Seraphine also bagged 11 rebounds. In a losing effort, Amare Browne sank a game high of 32 points for Ottos Clippers.

Meanwhile in the night’s feature contest, Fearless Crew edged Spanish Heat 2 by a 68-66 margin to win the contest by just two points.

Spanish Heat won the first two quarters of the contest 22-18 and 11-10 before they were blown away 18-8 in the third quarter. Spanish Heat rebounded to take the final quarter 25-22 but it was not enough to hand them a victory.

Ricky Willock top-scored for the victors with 17 points while Ronel Gomez chipped in with 13 points. There were 19 and 18 points from Gabriel Perez and Jesus Emmanuel respectively for Spanish Heart. Emmanuel grabbed 14 rebounds while Perez snatched nine rebounds.