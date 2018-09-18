Carnival Cruise executives visit Antigua

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reiterated his government’s commitment to expanding and developing this country’s cruise tourism product.

He gave this assurance when he along with Tourism Minister Charles “Max” Fernandez and other Cruise Industry partners met yesterday with the executives of Carnival Corporation PLC, the decision makers for Carnival Cruise Lines.

The Carnival Corporation Executives are currently on a short tour of the Caribbean islands that are ports of call to their vessels. According to the tourism minister these meetings are vital for effective planning where key partners can sit and deliberate strategically to make decisions based on what’s best for all involved.

In seizing the opportunity at the meeting to update the executives on developments being made at the country’s major ports, including the cargo port at the Deep Water Harbour, the prime minister stressed the heavy financial investments being made.

“With a US $100 million in investments we obviously need to increase the yield in order to service our loans and we are looking at the possibility of partnering with a private entity,” the prime minister informed the Carnival officials.

“If Carnival would like to partner with us, we would like to have those discussions and foster a closer collaboration going forward.”

President and CEO of Carnival Corporation PLC Arnold Donald pointed out that Carnival Cruise Lines is one of the largest to operate in Antigua and Barbuda based on the total number of visitors that are brought to the island.

He said that Carnival Cruise is “deeply appreciative of the hospitality that our guests receive” and for the opportunity to operate in Antigua and Barbuda.

Donald further stated that the company is deeply interested in finding out “how we can be supportive and continue to create relationships and developments that will enhance our product.”