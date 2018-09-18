Murder accused remanded to prison

The man accused of killing his “friend” in a stabbing incident in Jennings last week was remanded to prison.
Ian Simon Francis, 19, appeared before magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he learned that he would have to return to court in January 2019.
Police said they charged Francis with the murder of Kemoy Leslie, 22, also of Jennings.
The two men allegedly had an argument on the night of September 12 and it escalated into a fight, during which Leslie was stabbed in the chest.
He was rushed to hospital where he died, while Simon Francis was handed over to the police by relatives.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.