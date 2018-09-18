Murder accused remanded to prison

The man accused of killing his “friend” in a stabbing incident in Jennings last week was remanded to prison.

Ian Simon Francis, 19, appeared before magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he learned that he would have to return to court in January 2019.

Police said they charged Francis with the murder of Kemoy Leslie, 22, also of Jennings.

The two men allegedly had an argument on the night of September 12 and it escalated into a fight, during which Leslie was stabbed in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital where he died, while Simon Francis was handed over to the police by relatives.