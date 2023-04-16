Carlisle Bay Employee Charged in Old Road Shooting

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, the police arrested and charged 24 years- old Frederick Henry of Golden Grove with several gun-related offences.

He is charged with Attempted Murder; Shooting with Intent to Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

The charges stemmed from an incident at Old Road on Tuesday 11 April, where he allegedly shot a male and a female around 11:30 pm the said night.

Further police investigations led to his subsequent arrest and charge. He is expected to appear before the Court sometime this week.

The Commissioner of Police wishes to thank members of the public who came forward to assist the police with their investigations.

He is also appealing to residents with information about illegal firearms and ammunitin to share the information with the police by calling the anonymous Crimestoppers Tips Hotline at 800-8477.