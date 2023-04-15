Police Investigate Drowning at Long Bay

- Advertisement -

The Police at Willikies are continuing investigations into the apparent drowning of a man at Long Bay Beach.

It was reported that around 10 am on Saturday 15 April, a 76-year-old resident of Pares Village was bathing in the waters at Long Bay when he apparently encountered difficulties and called out for help.

A sea bather who was in close proximity went to his assistant and pulled him ashore.

The EMS were called to the scene and made several efforts to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

A medical doctor pronounced the body dead at approximately 12:22 pm.