CARICOM concerned about Haiti￼

The Caribbean Community yesterday issued a statement on the increasingly disturbing situation in Haiti. The following is the text of the communique:

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is gravely concerned by the continuing deterioration of the security situation and the social circumstances in the Republic of Haiti.

The continued breakdown in law and order, and its distressing effect on the people of Haiti, is intensifying. The fraught situation is exacerbated by the inability of the Haitian security forces to address the ongoing violence.

The unrest is having a negative impact on the already weak economy leading to even more mass demonstrations. Especially, the worsening social conditions and the limited availability of food require urgent and immediate attention from the international community.

This persistently distressing situation is untenable, and CARICOM calls for all stakeholders to engage meaningfully with the aim to find a way forward and to put country first and address the situation urgently. CARICOM, following discussions in the past weeks, remains available to assist and work with international partners to mobilise financial and technical resources to facilitate a process towards normalisation and ultimately the holding of free, fair and credible general elections.”