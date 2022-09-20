Joseph Among Nine West Indies Players Drafted In SA20 League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Windies and Leeward Islands fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, has been drafted by the Johannesburg Super Kings for the inaugural instalment of the South Africa T20 League or the SA20 slated to run between January and February next year.

Joseph was the lone Antiguan and Barbudan cricketer signed by a franchise in the league but is among nine West Indians picked up in the draft. The fast bowler, who is currently representing the St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was contracted for 2.1 million South African rand or EC$ 320,000 for the tournament.

The All Saints Pythons player has bagged 68 wickets in 60 T20 matches with five of those coming in his five-match T20 International career thus far. He has scored a total of 185 runs across his 60 matches to date.

Joseph is joined by Guyanese bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd at the Super Kings.

The other West Indies players contracted for the SA20 are Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Keemo Paul to Durban’s Super Giants; Odean Smith to MI Cape Town; while Obed McCoy and Ramon Simmons will feature for the Paarl Royals franchise.