CARICOM calls for restraint in Israel-Palestine conflict

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has called for restraint in the use of force and for a halt to an “unacceptable escalation of death and violence” in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a statement Thursday, the regional body said it condemns the use of force by the Israel Defence Force firing on largely unarmed Palestinians protesting along the Gaza-Israel border.

“The Community has followed with increasing alarm the mounting toll of fatalities and injured among the demonstrators.”

“The Community reiterates its position that the Israel-Palestine conflict can only be resolved by peaceful means and reaffirms its support for a two-state solution with the people of Israel and Palestine living in independent countries within secure and international recognised borders in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” the Guyana based secretariat said in a statement.

On Monday, at least 60 Palestinians were killed and over 2,000 injured in the Gaza Strip as the United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem.