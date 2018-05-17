US Coast Guard searches for missing cruise ship crewmember in Caribbean Sea

New Story

The United States Coast Guard says rescue crews are searching for a MSC Seaside crewmember who went overboard in the Caribbean Sea about eight nautical miles southeast of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

The US Coast Guard identified the missing crewmember as Michael M. Majaba, 37, of the Philippines.

Majaba reportedly went overboard from the seventh deck of the Maltese-flagged cruise ship at about 1:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday.

The Coast Guard says the cruise ship crew launched a search and contacted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center.

“Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Confidence, launched a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat from Coast Guard Boat Forces Detachment St. Thomas and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen that are currently on scene searching,” the US Coast Guard said. “The MSC Seaside continues to search on scene.”

The US Coast Guard said the cruise ship was transiting from St. Maarten to San Juan, Puerto Rico when the incident took place.

