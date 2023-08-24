Caribbean Union Bank and The Social Protection Board Join Forces to Empower Antigua and Barbuda’s Youth 

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Union Bank, a leading financial institution in Antigua and Barbuda, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Social Protection Board, a non-profit organization established by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

In a collaborative effort to reward the hard work and diligence of our nation’s youth, CUB will be awarding Junior Savers Accounts to five exceptional students during the Social Protection Board’s annual award ceremony.

This initiative underscores Caribbean Union Bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting educational advancement and sound financial practices among the youth of Antigua and Barbuda. By joining forces with the Social Protection Board, CUB is taking a significant step in nurturing a culture of financial responsibility among our young people.

The Social Protection Board’s annual award ceremony has gained recognition as a platform that celebrates the diligence and achievements of Antigua and Barbuda’s students. This year’s ceremony is further enhanced by Caribbean Union Bank’s contribution, which aims to equip five deserving students with the tools they need to kickstart their financial future.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Social Protection Board on this meaningful endeavour,” stated Karen Richardson, General Manager at Caribbean Union Bank. “These Junior Savers Accounts represent more than just financial resources; they represent significant stepping stones towards a stable financial future. We are honoured to play a role in supporting the growth and aspirations of these exceptional students.”

The partnership between the Caribbean Union Bank and the Social Protection Board demonstrates the power of partnerships that are rooted in shared values. Both organizations are dedicated to fostering positive change and progress within Antigua and Barbuda, and this collaboration reflects their combined efforts to uplift the Nation’s less privileged students.

“On behalf of our board members and staff, I want to say a special thank you to Caribbean Union Bank.” expressed Mary Baltimore, Executive Chairperson of the Social Protection Board. “A lot of children today don’t have a bank account, so starting them with a bank account today is going to push them to save.”

The recipients of the Junior Savers Accounts were selected through a thorough evaluation process conducted by the Social Protection Board. For more information on the work of the Social Protect Board and its services, please send them an email at [email protected]