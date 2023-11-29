Caribbean Airlines Limited seeks Ministry Of Labour’s intervention following breakdown of negotiations with Pilots’ Union

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Airlines Limited, today announced that it engaged the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) on November 22nd, 2023, regarding the ongoing negotiations for the collective agreement for pilots from the period September 1, 2015, to August 31, 2018.

After careful consideration and in light of the challenges faced in reaching a mutually agreeable resolution, Caribbean Airlines Limited has decided to engage the processes under the Industrial Relations Act and to have the matter reported to the Minister of Labour.

On August 20, 2023, the Industrial Court issued an injunction against TTALPA, preventing pilots from taking industrial action.

Caribbean Airlines Limited remains committed to a constructive and transparent dialogue with TTALPA and is hopeful that the intervention of the Minister of Labour will lead to an early resolution.