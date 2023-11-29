Man accused of killing Jahfari Isaac to face High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man accused of the murder of Jahfari Isaac of Willikies has had his case committed to the High Court.

In a court hearing held at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Dexter Scotland, also of Willikies, waited to hear what evidence the police have mounted against him for allegedly killing Isaac in June of this year.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel declared that there is enough evidence against Scotland to warrant further legal action, and all of the exhibits that could form part of the prosecution’s case were tendered.

The case was then referred to the High Court, where the defendant will potentially stand trial. The matter is now set for the next assizes.

Isaac, 25, was shot multiple times on the evening of June 4. Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 8pm outside a local bar in his village. Isaac sustained several gunshot wounds including to the head and side.

Despite receiving treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, he succumbed to his injuries about a week later, leaving behind a three-year-old daughter.

Isaac’s death marked the second homicide in the country this year. It came shortly after the killing of 25-year-old Roudi Shmaly, who was the first murder victim of 2023.

Shmaly was shot in broad daylight during an armed robbery at a supermarket on DeSouza Road on May 22.

A 16-year-old was initially charged with Shmaly’s killing and, as of last week, a second man, Jahsiba Shoy is also behind bars for that murder.