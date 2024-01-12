Cancer Centre remains on track to reopen by spring – with ‘innovative’ new treatment

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Local medical practitioner Dr Joey John was named by Cabinet yesterday as an “interested party” amid talks with investors said to be keen to buy the Cancer Centre which has been closed since last April.

Their vision extends beyond a conventional revival with the proposed implementation of an innovative anti-cancer treatment method, introducing a new era in cancer care, Cabinet notes said.

Central to their approach is a surgical procedure known as quadrant excision or quadrantectomy, predominantly used in breast cancer treatment, but which can also be used in dermatological procedures, soft tissue tumors, gastrointestinal surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

With breast cancer surgery, it involves the removal of approximately one-quarter of breast tissue rather than doing a full mastectomy.

The term is more broadly used to describe the removal of a specific portion or quadrant of tissue while preserving surrounding tissue.

The investors assert that their method can potentially cure various cancers without resorting to radiation and chemotherapy, offering a holistic healing approach.

Key aspects of their proposal include treating nationals and residents of Antigua and Barbuda at a substantially reduced cost, compared to international clients.

Additionally, they expressed a commitment to repairing the centre’s existing machines for those opting for traditional cancer treatments.

The Cabinet plans to reconvene on Wednesday for a decisive verdict, as other offers have apparently been made for the refurbishment of the facility’s equipment.

Should the acquisition and refurbishment proceed as planned, the Cancer Centre could potentially reopen its doors before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Originally established in June 2015 to cater to cancer patients across the OECS, the Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean previously provided radiotherapy for both private patients and those covered by the Medical Benefits Scheme. Private patients could also pay for chemotherapy.

When contacted by Observer yesterday, Dr John declined to comment while negotiations continue.