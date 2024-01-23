Calvin Ayre Foundation remains committed to education with annual donation to local scholars

- Advertisement -

With one of its giving pillars being Education, the Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF) continues to show its deep commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering the next generation of leaders and change-makers. In a donation ceremony held at Island Academy International last week, the Foundation once again donated US$200,000 (EC$540,00) in scholarships, to assist local Antiguan and Barbudan students to access education at the accredited international baccalaureate school.

The cheque was handed over at the small event by CAF Manager, Jamilla Kirwan, and was attended by various representatives, including the school’s Founder, Bernadette Sherman; Director, Portia Moursy; Principal, Sophie Bown and students from various grades.

The event started with the Antigua and Barbuda National Anthem played on violin by senior student, Asafa Donovan. The entertainment continued with a beautiful rendition of Katy Perry’s “Firework”, played by the Grade 7 students, led by their music and drama teacher, Jocelyn Beldman. The musical piece featured various percussion instruments, including the Steel Pan.

CAF Manager, Jamilla Kirwan, announced that the significant financial contribution was aimed at increasing educational opportunities for local students and posited that the partnership is a shared goal between the two organizations, to empower students to unlock their fullest potential.

Jamilla Kirwan: Manager, Calvin Ayre Foundation:

Today, I am honored to stand here to announce the Calvin Ayre Foundation’s continued commitment to the Island Academy as they continue to provide a world-class education here in Antigua, our island home. Since 2015, the Calvin Ayre Foundation has been supporting the Island Academy and this financial donation has provided approximately 30 local Antiguan students with scholarships to attend the Island Academy.

While this donation is financial, is not just about monetary support; it is a commitment to nurturing the minds and dreams of our future leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

At the Calvin Ayre Foundation, it is our hope, that this assistance will continue to enhance the learning experience of students and will leave a lasting legacy.

Principal, Sophie Bown, spoke on the impact that CAF’s involvement has had on the school’s success over the years.

Sophie Bown: Principal, Island Academy International:

Our students here (at the Island Academy) are given the resources, opportunities, and supportive environment to grow into holistic global citizens and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Calvin Ayre Foundation.



On behalf of our students, old and new, respective, graduated, and current, I’d like to thank the Calvin Ayre Foundation; without the help of the foundation, we would simply not be the institution you see here today. We are thrilled that you continue to join us on this mission.

Jeana Browne, Madison Smith, Danica Tarter, and Vernon Henry, all members of Island Academy’s Student Ambassadors Committee, all gave glowing reports about the school, the student body, the curriculum as well as the CAF scholarship donation, and what it meant for students and the institution on a whole.

Vernon Henry: Member of IA’s Student Ambassador Committee:

I’d like to start by saying thank you to the Calvin Ayre Foundation for the major help they’ve given to us here at the Island Academy. Your organization is one of our most significant donors and is an outstanding help to the school. The Calvin Ayre Foundation has played a very important part in our school’s development. Each student at our school, including myself, has benefitted from the donations given by your organization.

The donation by CAF will continue to provide financial assistance to young and deserving Antiguan and Barbudan students, ensuring that they can pursue their academic goals without the burden of excessive financial constraints. This contribution is a testament to a belief that CAF’s Founder, Ambassador Calvin Ayre holds true – that education has the power to transform lives and communities.