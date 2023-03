- Advertisement -

The Cades Bay Bridge will be temporarily closed from Saturday (March 25th, 2023).

This is to facilitate repairs to the damaged thoroughfare by a team from the Ministry of Works.

While the repairs are being conducted, motorists are advised to utilize the temporary bypass road when travelling in that vicinity.

Signs will also be placed in the area to assist motorists.

The safety of motorists is paramount, and the ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused.