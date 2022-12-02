Cabinet mulls utilising Covid tracking devices to reduce number of missing persons

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Tracking bracelets, once used to monitor persons with Covid-19, could be used to help families who have relatives with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

During yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, spokesperson and Information Minister Melford Nicholas suggested that an appeal could be made for the use of ICT technology to help curtail the high number of people who go missing in the country.

“There are ICT companies here in Antigua who I want to reach out to indicate whether we could have tracking devices,” Nicholas said.

The subject of missing people is again under the spotlight as the search for missing Willikies teen Shamar Harrigan enters its 19th day today.

“We do not have a very good result of persons who have gone missing that they have been found alive. Sometimes, it could be because while they go [missing] their health condition overcomes them and we would lose them,” the minister said.

During the pandemic, persons placed in quarantine were legally mandated to wear the Covid-19 government-issued bracelets to allow health personnel to track their movements.

Following the reduction in Covid-19 cases and the reduction in pandemic-related restrictions, these tracking devices have been in the possession of the Ministry of Information.