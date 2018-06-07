BVI Asia trade mission kicks off with series of high-level meetings

The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) says its BVI Asia Trade Mission 2018 has started with Premier Dr. D. Orlando Smith and members of his delegation meeting with a significant potential investor in the tourism sector.

On Wednesday, the government said the delegation has already toured the offices of the BOA Financial Group with Carson Wen, founder and chairman of the Bank of Asia.

Following the tour, the delegation members met with British Consul General Andrew Heyn and the British Consulate in Hong Kong.

“Coming out of that meeting members of the Consul General’s team offered to support the BVI’s participation in the next Great Innovations Show, provided more information on the current relationship between Britain and China, and pledged to support the BVI in several other areas, including fintech development,” the statement said.

After the meeting at the British Consulate, Smith, who is also finance minister, and the delegation met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, “and had a frank and productive exchange on matters of mutual interest,” according to the statement.

It said the premier also met with another potential investor, “who could link BVI directly with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

Earlier this week, BVI House Asia hosted a BVI Roundtable discussion at the offices of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in United Centre, at which Smith updated more than 30 representatives of professional services firms that do work on behald of the territory in Hong Kong on trends in the jurisdiction, the statement said.

In his keynote speech at the BVI Asia Conference in Hong Kong, Smith said: “We value our friendship and partnership with Hong Kong and the other great cities of Asia, and are proud of the BVI’s contribution to your success. Our relationship is born of longevity, mutual respect and trust. We are the international partner of choice for Asia – in the past, in the present, and it is our intention to continue this strong partnership into the future.”