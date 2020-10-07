Businessman charged with raping client, granted bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A local businessman said to be in his mid 30s has been charged with rape and indecent assault of one of his female clients.

It is alleged that on July 20, 2020, a 20-year-old woman went to the accused’s business place to do a procedure that entailed him touching her privates.

It is believed that the accused asked the woman to turn onto her stomach when he was just about to complete the non-medical procedure on her privates and she complied.

While in that position, she reportedly felt something being forced into her, then pulled out quickly, which caused her severe pain.

It is further reported that when she looked back, the woman saw his exposed erect genital and began cursing him.

And while she was rushing to put on her clothes, he allegedly pushed his hand into her underwear and fondled her while saying she was aroused.

The matter came before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and was set for committal on December 15 at which time the magistrate will decide if there is enough evidence to send the matter up to the High Court.

The magistrate also granted the man bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

He was also ordered to report to the nearest police station three times per week, provide two Antiguan sureties, surrender his travel documents, and avoid interacting with the complainant.