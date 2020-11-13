Businesses to be fined for customers who flout facemask rules

Spread the love













Business owners could be fined $500 for allowing patrons to enter their establishments without wearing a facemask.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas said the Ministry of Legal Affairs is currently drafting regulations to be signed by the Central Board of Health.

“Cabinet, under the state of emergency that we have, has the authority to put in place those mechanisms. As soon as the chairperson of the Central Board of Health signs those regulations they become law and will be circulated in the manner we have done normally,” Nicholas said.

“The fine that is being contemplated is $500 and many establishments would have already been in compliance with this requirement.

“So even without the enforcement or implementation of these regulations many businesses have had warning signs and indicated to patrons that they will not be served if they are not wearing masks but there are still some businesses who fall outside of this,” Nicholas added.