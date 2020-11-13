Repairs underway on flood-hit bridge

Spread the love













Work is underway fixing a key bridge linking the south of Antigua to St John’s.

Little Creek Bridge was badly damaged during heavy downpours earlier this week and government warned yesterday that it was at risk of collapse.

On Friday morning, a crew of workers could be seen repairing the bridge which lost a portion of one side as torrential rains hammered down on Tuesday.

Valley Road is a main thoroughfare for the island and traversed daily by vehicles including heavy trucks.

It was just one of many highways hit by this week’s bad weather which stripped asphalt from roads, caused gaping potholes and exposed underground pipes.

Government has already earmarked more than EC$20 million to repair them.