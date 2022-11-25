Business League Basketball All Stars team wins back to back in St Maarten

- Advertisement -

The Cool & Smooth All Stars Business League basketball team were back to back winners over the St Maarten Business League All Stars when they met on Wednesday and Thursday in St Maarten.

The Antigua and Barbuda team, which has embarked on a tour as part of this year’s tournament, won 74-65 on Wednesday before returning to edge the home team 67-50 on Thursday.

In their latest triumph, Adonis Humphreys led the way for Antigua and Barbuda All Stars with 23 points, while Marlon Charles and Tavarus Benta picked up 17 and 11 points, respectively.

On Wednesday, Benta led the scores with 21 points while Humphreys and Charles both sank 13 points.