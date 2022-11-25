All Saints gets huge win in schools football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) inflicted a nine-nil (9-0) beating on Sir Novelle Richards Academy when they met in the Under-20 Boys’ East Zone of the Schools Football Competition on Thursday.

Play in Potters, the visiting All Saints team was led by Wilden Cornwall Jr and Jevaughn Jarvis, who both scored hattricks. Cornwall netted in minutes 30, 59 and 69 while Jarvis has strikes in minutes 55, 61 and 66. Malik Charles scored twice with goals in minutes 23 and 58 while Jayden Brown had opened the onslaught with a second minute conversion.

Also, on Thursday, Irene B Williams Secondary Schools (IBWSS) beat Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 2-1 in the same division.

Ralique Brown and Karique Knight were on target for the victors with goals in the fifth and 50th minutes, while Jevon Simpson scored for Clare Hall in the 16th minute.

Meanwhile, in the Boy’s Under-14 Division, Ottos Comprehensive School beat Sir Novelle Richards Academy 3-2 also at Potters.

Tafari Looby scored twice with Ikawan Henry scoring the other goal for Ottos. Kendel Xavier pulled a goal back for Sir Novelle in minute 38, while an own goal by Shamoy Chiddick in minute 45 accounted for their other conversion.

Also in the Under-14 division, the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) played to a 2-2 draw at the King George the V Grounds. Kaden Williams and Chase Joseph were on target for AGS, while Leon Cort and Jayden Martin replied for Clare Hall.

In the lone female match contested Thursday, St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) and Antigua State College (ASC) played to a 2-2 draw.