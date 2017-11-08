Bus drivers still dissatisfied with conditions at terminals

New Story

The litany of woes plaguing drivers at both the West and East Bus Station terminals continues with the head of the association hinting that the operators are the ones hindering their progress.

The problems affecting both terminals stem from inadequate bathroom facilities, inadequate shelters during heavy rainfall, sewage water, overcrowded routes and a problem with how routes are issued to operators.

The issues were highlighted when reporters from OBSERVER media spoke with bus drivers at the East Bus Station last week and at the West Bus Station terminal on Tuesday.

Bus drivers at the West Bus Station said they are forced to relieve themselves in the nearby bushes close to the terminal due to the absence of proper bathroom facilities.

In the space allocated for a bathroom lies an unfinished structure which has been under construction for years.

The drivers are also complaining about too many buses on a particular route and the fact that

bus drivers are applying for and are receiving more than one route.

They are also concerned about some operators paying to have their bus route changed from what was officially designated.

“We have been complaining for years, but nothing is done,” said an operator who requested anonymity.

Speaking specifically to the matters of the routes, the drivers said more buses are being added to routes while the population in those areas have not increased.

“Take for instance on the route that goes to York’s village, we have about 600 people living in the area and about nine buses. So, right now each driver gets a chance to benefit. But adding more buses, this creates a problem and confusion on the road.”

According to another operator, about 99 buses are operating the All Saints route and over 80 on the route that goes to Bolans, Old Road and Urlings.

