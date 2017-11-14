Bus driver dies in traffic accident

New Story

The life of a man, whose close friends and co-workers described as an advocate for the welfare of others, came to a tragic end yesterday following a traffic accident on the All Saints Road in the vicinity of the Belmont Clinic.

According to reports from the Traffic Department, 45-year-old Trevor Willock of Roman Hill was travelling from east to west on the All Saints Road at high speed when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the silver Toyota Hiace Bus 3286 ran off the road and crashed into a wall near Belmont Clinic at approximately 6:15 a.m. yesterday.

The clinic’s large iron gate fell due to the impact of the crash.

The father of two was pronounced dead on the spot by a medical doctor at approximately 7:45 a.m. shortly after his wife and son arrived at the scene.

OBSERVER media spoke with Willock’s co-workers at the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, who regarded him as passionate.

They say Willock advocated for the welfare of others and served as their shop-steward.

Willock worked at the Clarevue Hospital as an officer. He also drove a public bus which operated between St. John’s and English Harbour.

Keithroy Black, president of the Antigua and Barbuda Bus Association, said the members of the Association are saddened by the passing of their colleague.

Black said he was lost for words when he heard the news and subsequently visited the scene.

He said Willock was very approachable and humble and was one of those persons who was always well groomed.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

“You could consider him {Trevor} one of those persons you could call a role model driver. As head of the association, I would like to express condolences to his family. We will miss him dearly. And anything the association can do to assist the family, we will be standing there for them,” Black said.

Black said the association would continue to pray for the family as they seek to get through the difficult ordeal.

Close friends and relatives flooded Willock’s personal Facebook page with messages of sympathy and general comments expressing shock over the news.

“I lost a friend today, and the news hit me harder than a ton of bricks. RIP Trevor Willock. I sure will miss you,” Toya Tamara Wallace posted.

“Words can’t express the way I feel. I am still waiting for someone to say that it’s not true. You were a true friend. RIP,” Latoya Monroe stated.

Bernadette Thomas noted that, “Woke up this morning to hear of your untimely death. I’m not going to ask God why, but I will say I’m going miss our friendship. It was not even 36 hours ago we last chat on Messenger. Sleep in peace, Trevor, till we meet again. Forever in my heart you will stay!!”

A very close friend, who did not wish to be named, said Willock was very humble, but yet a “no-nonsense” person.

Willock is Antigua and Barbuda’s ninth road fatality this year, according to information received from the police.

The police are appealing to nationals to drive within the speed limit at all times.