Bodybuilders excel at Darcy Beckles

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kimberly Ephraim and Bernard Percival, both emerged winners at the Darcy Beckles bodybuilding and physique competition held in Barbados over the weekend.

Ephraim, a somewhat seasoned campaigner, grabbed top honours ahead of nine other competitors in the tall class of the bikini segment before going on to claim the overall title while Percival, a first-timer, won in the classic bodybuilding category.

The duo was part of a six-member team that traveled to Barbados for the annual event.

Percival, who defeated two other competitors on his way to the title, said he was somewhat nervous given the level of competition he faced.

“The two gentlemen I competed against, one young man actually won his class at a Toronto show about two weeks ago and the other gentleman was actually the winner of the CAC last year, so I was a tad nervous competing against that caliber of athletes but it went pretty well. I think I performed to the best of my ability and I was pleased with the results,” he said.

Ephraim, who could only manage a third place finish during last year’s competition, said her aim was always to take the top prize this year.

“You go into it wanting to win but I knew it was going to be a fight. It was not going to be a walk on stage, not that I feel like that ever happens, but because of the territory and the athletes I was expecting, so it was definitely an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and happiness on my part,” Ephraim said.

The battle, she said, was however as tough as expected.

“It was definitely a tough fight for me because the Bajan [Barbados] ladies are always very competitive and I think that because a lot of people did not get the opportunity of going to the CAC that a lot of the heavy hitters came down for that so it was definitely a competitive show,” she said.

The Antiguan beat fast rising Barbadian Dionne Clarke to take a compelling tall class that paved the way for a showdown for the overall title with Shakira Doughlin, also of Barbados, who captured the short class.

Also, Ollyn Martin was beaten by Barbados’ Shaquile Lavine in what was a hotly-debated decision in the Invitational Classic division.

The other members of the team were Elvis Bailey, Rodney George and Sheronda Braithwaite.