Budding entrepreneur given business opportunity of a lifetime

A 17-year-old entrepreneur has been chosen for a prestigious scholarship in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Jo-Ańna Gasper, owner of Anna’s Banana Waffles Express, is the recipient of the Leadership and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme (LEAP) scholarship. She will travel to Jersey in July.

While there, she will work with delegates from all over the world on designing, scoping and pitching a social enterprise project to a team of investors. She will receive training on business development, social impact, entrepreneurship and leadership from CEOs, managing directors and other experts.

Jo-Ańna, a former Antigua Girls’ High School head girl, is currently a pre-med student at American International College of Arts and Sciences in Antigua.

“I am so excited and happy that I won and I am so grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I believe that with the knowledge I will gain, I will be able to further my business and attract more partnerships and opportunities, and most of all, encourage young persons to turn that small or great business idea they may have into a reality.

“As a leader, it will reinforce my belief in my vision and motivate me to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything I do.”

Dr Jrucilla Samuel, Director of Youth Affairs who served on the selection panel, said, “Young people need not only to equip themselves with contemporary knowledge and skills, but also apply them to drive meaningful change.

“The LEAP is an opportunity for our dynamic young people to extend their network and maintain sustainable enterprises.

“In a world of mounting challenges, I am so proud of our very own Jo-Ańna Gasper whose resilience as an entrepreneur epitomises the essence of creativity and empowerment.”

LEAP, run by the Jersey College for Girls (JCG) Foundation, is considered to be one of the world’s premier female leadership programmes. It develops business, entrepreneurial and leadership skills through launching social enterprise projects to target key global issues. International teams of students formulate their own ideas into a business pitch. Global experts act as coaches, mentors and guides. Finally, they act as investors, ready to provide funding in a Dragon’s Den-like final pitch.

Jo-Ańna will be accompanied by Deputy Director of Education Dr Jonah Greene, who will work closely with JCG Foundation and the Department of Youth Affairs in Antigua and Barbuda to establish a LEAP Antigua and Barbuda programme in 2025. Flights, accommodation and food are covered by the scholarship.

LEAP founder Dr Peter Le Masurier said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to form links between our two island nations with the focus being on our shared desire to promote, nurture and champion female leadership amongst our high school students.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Dr Greene to Jersey and LEAP, and look forward to working with her to establish a LEAP Antigua and Barbuda in 2025.”