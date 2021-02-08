Buckley’s resident celebrates 100th birthday

Congratulations and happy birthday to Antigua and Barbuda’s newest centenarian, Ione Henry Joseph of Buckley’s Village, who achieved the significant milestone yesterday. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Social Transformation)

Centenarian Ione Henry Joseph was born in Buckley’s Village on February 7th 1921 to John and Rosetta Henry. She was one of 11 children.

Her mother died when she was 13 years old and she was cared for by her older brothers and sisters.

During her early twenties, she left Antigua for Curacao where she gained employment as a domestic worker. She remained in Curacao for 10 years before joining her brother Neville in the United States of America. There, she settled in with her new family whilst earnestly seeking employment and helping to care for her nieces and nephew. She was soon hired by the Walsh family who was impressed with her diligent and hardworking attitude.

She continued to work for that family for 56 years.

During her time away, she would often return home to visit her family, especially her sister Gladys, of whom she was very fond.

She decided to return to Antigua permanently in 2012 at the age of 91.

Ione is caring and loving, equally very strong minded and continues to be in good health even at this tender age. She is loved and cared for by her family and friends.