Warner Powers Bethesda To Crucial Win, Empire Improves Top Four Chances In Super 40

Essan Warner (center) chats with batting legend and National Hero, Sir Vivian Richards (right). Warner struck 13 fours and six huge sixes on his way to 112 on Saturday.

By Neto Baptiste

Essan Warner starred with both bat and ball on Saturday, as he helped CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles to their sixth victory, an entertaining 13 runs triumph over New Winthorpes Lions in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition.

Playing in New Winthorpes, Warner struck 13 fours and six huge sixes on his way to 112 as he helped Eagles post 234 for nine after they were asked bat by their hosts. It took warner just 87 balls to amass his huge total. He had help from veteran and former West Indies player Anthony Martin, who made 52.

Ishmael Peters and Ian Eusebe each had two wickets for the home team.

The 18-year-old Warner then returned with the ball to claim two wickets for 16 runs in eight overs as Lions got to 221 for eight in their allotment of 40 overs. Hughan Tonge and Tehrique Mason also found success with the ball, claiming two for 34 and two for 37, respectively.

Jamaul Fernandez (56), Jermaine Otto (49) and Hilroy Andrew (30), were the top scorers for New Winthorpes.

Meanwhile, Anderson Carty Empire Nation picked up a crucial 73 runs victory over PIC Liberta Blackhawks when they met at King George V Ground.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Empire amassed 236 for eight in their 40 overs. Damian Lowenfield top-scored with 61 from 81 deliveries. Kenrick Scott (34), Shane Burton (33) and Justin Athanaze (32) also contributed to the total.

Avier Christian, Karima Gore and M James each had two wickets bowling for the visitors.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Blackhawks could only reach 163 all out in 34.2 overs. Their best effort with the bat came from Uri Smith who made 25. Lynton Africa was the pick of the bowlers for Empire with four wickets for 36 runs in 6.2 overs. Athanaze had two for nine and Burton snatched two for 35.

Also on Saturday, Pigotts Crushers enjoyed a huge 176 runs victory over a winless Bolans Blasters.

Batting first, Crushers made 250 for seven in 40 overs with a top score of 61 coming from M Walsh. Demari Benta added 39 and Gurshum Phillip made 34. Taiem Tonge grabbed three for 59 in seven overs for the visitors.

Bolans were then all out for 77 with their best effort of 30 coming from Martin Caesar. Vincent Shadrach Jr was unstoppable with the ball, claiming five wickets for 35 runs in eight overs.

Still on Saturday, Jennings beat All Saints Pythons by 59 runs. Jennings: 174 all out, W Nelson (65). Bowling for Pythons: D Luca (4/40). Pythons: 115 all out, J Andrew (38). Bowling for Jennings: O Peters (3/19) and W Nelson (3/38).

There was victory as well for Combined Schools over Rising Sun Spartans by one run.