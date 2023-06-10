British High Commission team visits site of forthcoming aquaponics centre

- Advertisement -

British High Commission (BHC) officials this week visited the National Vocational and Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NVRCPD), which will serve as the site for a proposed aquaponics project.

The country’s Resident British Commissioner Lindsy Thompson, Deputy High Commissioner within the BHC Charley Williams, and the BHC’s Political and Projects Officer Kadeem Joseph toured the Factory Road location on Wednesday.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in January, the BHC has been working very closely on the project with the Department of the Blue Economy and the NVRCPD.

NVRCPD Director Regan Calliste expressed his enthusiasm for the BHC-funded project through which 20 differently-abled individuals will be trained in the construction and operation of aquaponics systems. They will also benefit from the ensuing sale of produce and fish.

Project consultant Bernardo Betances, who will oversee the construction of the system, also expressed his zeal to begin work on the initiative. Betances has a wealth of knowledge and experience in building and maintaining aquaponics systems.

The venture is also seen as a means to promote sustainable food production and entrepreneurship, whilst boosting inclusivity and knowledge sharing.

Calliste said he hoped the project could eventually be expanded to include more participants.

Meanwhile, the BHC reiterated its full commitment to the project and acknowledged the potential for replication in communities across Antigua and Barbuda.

The primary benefits of aquaponics are:

• Environmentally responsible with low water usage and low power usage. This is very beneficial for Antigua and Barbuda which often suffers from droughts and water shortages.

• The primary inputs to the system are fish food and water.

• Little to no chemical usage. Aquaponics requires no synthetic fertilisers and few pesticides.

• Many of the plants that thrive in an aquaponic system are very easy to grow.

• Low susceptibility to pests and diseases.

• Timely crop turnaround.

• Increased crop production per square foot versus traditional farming.

• Multiple crops and fish can be grown from the same system.

• Fish can be harvested as an additional food or revenue source.