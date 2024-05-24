British Billionaire charged with bribing Antiguan MP

A billionaire property developer has appeared in a court in London accused of bribing an Antiguan politician.

A statement from the National Crime Agency (NCA) said that Peter Virdee, who was wanted in relation to a multi-million-pound NCA bribery investigation has been charged alongside the company of which he is a director.

He allegedly bribed current St. Peters MP Asot Michael from January 2015 to July 2017 when he was the minister for tourism, to benefit PV Energy Ltd, the company he is a director of.

PV Energy ltd was simultaneously charged with failing to prevent bribery in relation to the same offences, the NCA said.

Virdee was bailed to return to the Southwark Crown Court on June 20 this year.

At the next hearing it is expected that Virdee will enter a plea to the allegation.