Father who admitted to committing incest with daughter to be sentenced in June

The sentencing of a 51-year-old man who admitted guilt to four counts of incest has been pushed to next month.

The accused, who impregnated his daughter when she was just 15 years old, was to be sentenced this morning but the hearing was adjourned until June 7.

He is charged for offences committed in 2014 and 2015.

But according to the victim the sexual abuse started at around the age of 9 and she reported the abuse to her school counsellor at 11, triggering police involvement and her removal from the home.

Despite this, her father manipulated her into recanting, allowing the abuse to persist.

Instances of abuse included a disturbing incident in June 2014 when the defendant, reeking of alcohol, assaulted her outside their home.

She got pregnant that December and even after the birth, the abuse continued.

Following contact with a welfare officer when the baby was around 6 months old, the victim was relocated to a safe environment along with the child.

Despite an initial arrest in 2015, the case did not progress through the legal system until 2021 when the victim pursued legal action against the defendant for child support, leading to his subsequent arrest and formal charges.

The defendant is now on remand in His Majesty’s Prison waiting to be sentenced by Justice Ann Marie Smith.