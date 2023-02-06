Brilliance well beyond his diminutive stature —well-wishers reflect on the late Ivor Ford’s life

“Though diminutive in frame, his stature was larger than life” UPP Senator Shawn Nicholas (right) expressed her grief over the loss of her “proudest and loudest cheerleaders” Ivor Ford (left). (social media photo)

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Antiguan historian and author, Ivor Bernard Ford was remembered as a very insightful person as well-wishers and close friends extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Ford, who died last Friday at the age of 78, was a frequent caller to Observer media’s radio programmes and offered his insightful perspective on the various issues facing the twin island nation.

Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) John Jarvis was among those who shared his reflections of his close friend.

“He was one of Antigua’s unsung heroes … Ivor made significant contributions to just about part of life in this country,” he told Observer media.

Jarvis, who met Ford in the 1970s, spoke about his love for culture and politics, playing a vital role in the first album for Ambassador Rupert ‘Baba’ Blaize and serving as a member of the Progressive Labour Movement (PLM).

“I remember when he was Assistant General Secretary of the Progressive Labour Movement under former Premier George Walter … and like everything else in life, there was a fallout and I think that was because of his tongue because he was very strident with his comments … he doesn’t back down,” Jarvis explained.

Ford was known as a knowledgeable person who could be relied upon for advice, according to the ABEC Chairman.

Meanwhile, citizens also flocked to social media to express their condolences on Ford’s passing.

“Another good Antigua and Barbudan, a true son of the soil has departed, very knowledgeable. I’m happy to have known and interacted with you even though our ideas differ at times you we’ve never been bitter with each other,” wrote one commentator.

Another wrote, “A creative, engaging and well-respected educator with many decades of experience in the educational field. An avid and curious reader and researcher, whose interests were many … his brilliance and witty intelligence were well beyond his diminutive stature.”

Another person said: “He possessed a wealth of knowledge regarding Civil Service matters and procedures, national history and so much more. He was very thorough in everything he did [and] he was an integral part of my team when I served as Chief Community Development Officer. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

The late Ivor Ford served in many capacities throughout his life, including Senior High Court stenographer, member of the Community Development Division, member of the Antigua and Barbuda Boundaries Commission and Chairman of the Central Board of Health (CBH) investigative review committee.