Bright future leaders invited to apply for scholarships in UK

“Future leaders” with a “passion for driving change” are invited to apply for the UK government’s annual Chevening scholarships.

The application period to study for a master’s degree in the UK opened on Tuesday and will run until November 2.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to people from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change – and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, more than 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, said, “We know there are some incredibly strong candidates here in the twin island nation. Indeed, last year one third of all Chevening scholarships awarded to the Eastern Caribbean went to applicants from Antigua and Barbuda.

“I’d encourage all future leaders who meet our criteria to apply,” she added.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether at home in your country or on a global scale, then a Chevening scholarship could help you achieve these goals.

“There is a lot to be gained from taking that bold step and submitting your application. If you believe you have what it takes to be a Chevening scholar, I would strongly encourage you to apply.”

Chevening scholarships are funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. They are named after Chevening House in Kent, England, currently the official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

Applications can now be submitted online via www.chevening.org/apply.