Airport’s executive lounge reopens to passengers

VC Bird International Airport is welcoming passengers back into its acclaimed executive lounge, which has been officially reopened as Antigua and Barbuda experiences a resurgence in airline travel.

The pandemic forced the closure of the lounge until yesterday, when travellers were able to relax and unwind in the facility once again.

“Travel is coming back in a major way and, with a number of adjustments and improvements, the members of the hard working team at the airport ensured that the lounge was ready to host our visitors,” said Aviation Minister Sir Robin Yearwood.

The airport’s luxurious executive lounge is open daily from 11am

“We were very mindful of the health protocols so we made some changes to ensure that our guests can not only feel comfortable but be assured of their safety on their last stop before leaving Antigua,” Stacy Cabrall, the lounge’s coordinator, explained.

The executive lounge offers travellers a tranquil sanctuary before their flights, with an air-conditioned interior, an outdoor deck with views over the runway, and WiFi.

Cabrall said British travellers preparing for long-haul journeys home were especially pleased by the comfortable facility’s reopening.

“The staff has developed quite a reputation of catering to everyone’s needs,” she added.

(From left) Director of Safety and Security Avery Henry, Minister of Aviation Sir Robin Yearwood, Airport Authority CEO Euletta Francis, and Board Chairman Rolston Potter

Thanks to rave reviews from the travelling public, the executive lounge has been added to a number of prestigious travel passes – to include Diners Club, Lounge Key, and Priority Pass – which allow members access to lounges at international airports across the world.

The lounge is open daily from 11am until the departure of the last international flight from VC Bird International Airport.