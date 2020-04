Two children and their mother are being treated in hospital for chop wounds after an attack in Swetes this afternoon.



An eight-year-old girl, her 14-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother were taken to Mount St John’s Medical Centre following the incident at around 4.45pm today.



Police PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer that officers are investigating an alleged wounding and a 31-year-old man is in custody, assisting with inquiries.