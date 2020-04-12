BREAKING NEWS: Antigua and Barbuda records third COVID-19 death

The nation has just recorded its third death to the coronavirus.



Sources say the patient was an elderly Antiguan man who had been receiving treatment, and breathing via a ventilator, at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.



The man is believed to have been among travellers who visited Montserrat for St Patrick’s Day last month.



His passing comes a week after Antigua and Barbuda recorded its first death to Covid-19 – 48-year-old Garfield Joseph, a plumber who worked at VC Bird International Airport. The nation’s second death to the virus was on Tuesday; the name of that victim, also a male, is yet to be officially released.



To date, there have been 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country.



Observer media will bring you more details as we get them.