Breaking News: Police identify body found in Barbuda

The body of an elderly man discovered at approximately 4.30pm today has been identified as 61-year-old John Prince.

Prince had been missing since Saturday night and search parties consisting of officers and volunteers attempted to locate the missing man.

However, his lifeless body was stumbled upon in the vicinity of the new airport site by passers by.

According to the police, that area had been searched before but to no avail.

Prince’s body has been transferred to a funeral home on the mainland.