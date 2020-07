Spread the love













Convicted murderer Timothy Jackman has been sentenced to spend 11 years and nine months in jail.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter of his partner 25-year-old Arnal “Angel” Joseph.

Jackman killed Joseph at their apartment in Potters Village on August 29 2018.

Jackman was initially charged with the murder of Joseph who police said suffered a fatal stab wound.

The charge was reduced to manslaughter by way of provocation.