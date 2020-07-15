REGIONAL: U.K begins process to impose sanctions against Gov’t, elections officials

Spread the love













(newsroom.gy) – The United Kingdom (UK) has begun processes to impose sanctions on top Government and elections officials for undermining Guyana’s democracy as pressure builds on President David Granger to concede defeat and allow the swearing-in of the PPP’s Dr Irfaan Ali.

The United Kingdom is one of Guyana’s main development partners; funding for key infrastructure projects remains on hold since September last year when the United Kingdom and others deemed the Government unconstitutional for missing an elections deadline after the passage of the Parliamentary No Confidence vote.

The UK funds on pause include those for the construction of the road between Linden and Mabura and the bridge at Kurupukari as part of efforts to build the long-awaited road from Linden to Lethem. A Kingston-Ogle seawall development project is also on hold.

The News Room was reliably informed that the sanctions by the United Kingdom will be similar to those imposed by the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa sanctions on Wednesday.

The measures will take immediate effect once they are announced.

The UK has joined with other countries over the past four months in calling for the declaration of an elections results based on the national vote recount.

Following the recount which showed the Opposition People’s Progressive Party beating Granger’s APNU+AFC by 15,416 votes, the UK and other international governments have repeatedly called for the results of the election to be declared using the tabulations from the national vote recount.

The UK had also warned that consequences will be imposed if this is not done.

On Friday last, High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn who is one of the longest-serving diplomats in Guyana, said everyone is waiting on GECOM to act.

“This has gone on an awfully, awfully long time and it really does need a resolution and it needs a resolution sooner rather than later,” he had stated.

The recount results have since been challenged in the High Court with the hearing before the Chief Justice Roxane George set for Friday at 14:00h.