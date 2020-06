Spread the love













A 37-year-old Renfew man has been charged in connection with the large quantity of cannabis that was seized at Deep Water Harbour earlier this week.

Darien Anderson Isaac was charged by police on Friday with possession of 40.25 pounds of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, importation of cannabis and drug trafficking.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.