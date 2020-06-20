Police still seeking help to identify Sutherlands body.

Spread the love













Police are seeking further assistance from the public to identify the body of a male found on June 10.

The body was discovered at Sutherlands in a stage of decomposition. He was dressed in a blue t-shirt and a pair of long brown pants and black shoes. He was approximately 6ft in height, of medium build and dark in complexion. He appeared to have had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information that can help the police make a positive indentification can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.