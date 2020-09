Spread the love













National footballer Tevaughn “Peter Reds” Harriette has beaten opponents to be named the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) election candidate for St Peter.



Harriette received 65 votes in tonight’s primary, compared to 23 for Colin Isaac, who ran for the UPP for St Peter in the 2018 elections, and 20 votes for entrepreneur and youth politician, Chaneil Jackson-Imhoff.



Voting took place at Pigotts Primary School, the latest in a string of primaries staged by the country’s main opposition party.

Voting took place at Pigotts Primary School (Photos by George Wehner)