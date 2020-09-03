Temperature check devices ‘not harmful’

A health worker uses a thermometer to checks the temperature of a child in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 3, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner - RC18049FF410

Health chiefs are seeking to allay public concerns that non-contact temperature checking devices being used nationwide in the Covid-19 fight pose a risk to health.



Some residents have been sceptical of the instruments, with radiation transmission one of the chief fears.

Senior Public Health Inspector with the Central Board of Health, Tajah Edwards. said the devices present no threat to people’s safety or wellbeing.



“If you know how they work you would have no fear. I could understand the fear of some persons with having someone with something shaped like a gun pointed at their head but, as to the device itself, all it does, it has a sensor so you point it to the person and you initiate the temperature check,” Edwards explained.



“The sensor on the device picks up the temperature your body gives off and gives you a reading. It does not send out any radiation.” Edwards alluded to a raft of inaccurate and misleading information that abounds amid the coronavirus pandemic. He urged the public to ignore informal assumptions and opinions in favour of facts from accredited sources.