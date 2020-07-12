Breaking News: Commissioner of Police Statement on Custom Officer’s Death

Spread the love













The following is a statement by Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney:

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda is saddened and disturbed by the senseless killing of Customs Officer Nigel Christian on Friday 11th July.

The attack on Christian, is an attack on all law enforcement in Antigua and Barbuda. This type of behavior should never be condone or encourage by any citizen or resident of this country.

The Police will spare no effort as we investigate this distasteful and coward act. As an organization we are committed and determined to bring these perpetrators to justice.

The police will be collaborating with other local law enforcement agencies to bring about a successful closure to this matter. We are therefore calling upon every member of the public to come forward and share whatever information they may have surrounding this incident.

We have been offering our support to the Christian family, and will continue to do so, as well as to our colleagues in the Customs Department.

The Police Force welcomes the timely injection of a reward of $50,000.00 offered by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, for information leading to an arrest in this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914; or contact any police station or reach out to any member of the police force one may feel comfortable speaking with. Any Information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.