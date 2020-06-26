Breaking: Man accused of murdering Vincia James released on bail

Spread the love













Murder accused Mikhail Gomes has finally been able to satisfy his bail conditions and was today released from prison.

Gomes – who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Vincia James who disappeared over three years ago – was granted bail in the High Court last month to the tune of $200,000.

That means that in order for him to be released he and two sureties had to provide collateral worth $200,000.

He was also required to pay $40,000 in cash and must report to the police station daily.

James was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on April 7 2017.

Her body has never been recovered and Gomes denies killing her but it is believed that there is enough substantial circumstantial evidence for a trial.