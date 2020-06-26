Breaking: Barbuda land battle suffers setback

Spread the love













The battle by Barbudans to keep land on the sister isle held in communal ownership has suffered a crucial setback.

Two members of the Barbuda People’s Movement today lost a case against the government at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as it relates to controversial changes to the Barbuda Land Act 2007.

Party leader Trevor Walker and founding member McKenzie Frank filed a legal challenge against the government four years ago to block attempts by the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party from making amendments to specific sections which stipulate that all land on the island is owned in common by the people.

The case was mounted following the passage of the Paradise Found Act of 2015 which nullified critical sections of the Barbuda Land Act.

The BPM members contended that because Barbuda’s land is owned in common by all Barbudans, the Paradise Found Act was unconstitutional.

The government lost an earlier application to have the case struck out by a lower court.

The matter was then sent to the Supreme Court which this morning ruled in the government’s favour.

