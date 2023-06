The 25-year-old Willikies man who was injured during a shooting incident at a village bar in Willikies on June 4, has died.

Jahfari Isaac was pronounced dead at 12:45 am on Tuesday, June 13, after spending just over a week in the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Center.

This means the country has now recorded its second murder for the year.

The police are continuing investigations into the matter.