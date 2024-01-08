Brandon Browne: The man, the medic, the musician

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Brandon Browne has become the first person in Antigua and Barbuda to successfully complete the remarkable achievement of attaining international certification as a Certified Critical Care Paramedic (CCP-C) and Certified Flight Paramedic (FP-C).

This comes just two years after he was one of 2 persons to become the very first certified paramedics on island, with only one other person joining the ranks since 2021.

Originally, Browne aspired to be a musician, though his passion of music led him to the path of medicine as his outgoing personality drove him to dedicate himself to helping others.

After completing his studies at the Antigua State College, Browne undertook training to become an Emergency Services Technician (EMT) at AUA, where he was then given an offer to join the Antigua Barbuda Emergency Medical Services (ABEMS) as an EMT by Director Shawn Greenidge after his exemplary performance.

Browne undertook the challenge of gaining certification as a certified paramedic at the Emergency Training Institute of Trinidad & Tobago (ETITT) under the recommendation of Director Greenidge in 2019, completing it in 2021 due to delays caused by Covid-19.

Driven to continue developing his career, Browne pursued additional training in the United States at the University of Florida, focusing on Critical Care Paramedicine before successfully challenging the USA International Board of Specialty Certification (IBSC) exams where he became the first person in Antigua and third in the Caribbean to be certified as a Critical Care Paramedic and Flight Paramedic, passing both exams on his first attempt.

Browne’s success in the medical field did not stop his passion for music, as he participated in the 2022 and 2023 Soca Monarch, Groovy Section, making it to the semi-finals both years and was chosen to perform during the 2022 Soca Monarch Halftime show as well as at Druesday 2022.

Browne hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams, even if they may seem unconventional, via his music and his achievements as a paramedic, living life as a celebration, as he himself sings in one of his own songs, Celebration, which he intends to perform during the 2024 Carnival season.

Despite his busy schedule, Browne also has a passion for giving back to the community, donating his time as a performer to the Be Kind to Your Mind Tour, speaking to children with the public school system on the power of music on their mental health and inspiring them with his music.