Bramble fails to show up for trial on alleged statements made about Chief Magistrate

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Social media personality Washington Bramble failed to turn up for her trial yesterday, causing the matter to be pushed back.

Bramble, who is being prosecuted for statements made about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on social media, was called into a courtroom at the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on two separate occasions, but Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jnr was informed that the defendant was nowhere to be found.

However, noting that the former teacher — who now works at the Ministry of Education — has never missed a court hearing, the prosecution suggested that she be summoned to court at a later date instead of being arrested.

The 41-year-old defendant is said to have made remarks on Facebook in February about the head of the magistracy for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity.

In March this year, Bramble was arrested on suspicion of committing the said crimes but was later released.

However, in August, the transgender woman was slapped with four charges under the Electronic Crimes Act which she will have to answer to when her trial starts.

The defendant will be summoned to court this Friday for a case management hearing and then the trial should proceed on March 6.

The prosecution intends to call seven witnesses to the stand.