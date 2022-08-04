Bramble charged and bailed over online comments allegedly made about Chief Magistrate

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Social media personality Washington Bramble has been slapped with four charges under the Electronic Crimes Act, in relation to alleged statements made about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on social media.

Bramble spent the night behind bars having been charged with making remarks about the head of the magistracy for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred and causing enmity.

The statements were allegedly made on Facebook in February.

In March, Bramble was arrested on suspicion of committing the said crimes but was released.

The former teacher – who is now employed by the Ministry of Education – appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The defendant indicated that her lawyer, Justin Simon, could not make it to court and therefore pleaded on her own behalf to be released on her own recognisance, because “this caught me at a bad time,” she said, explaining that she is low on funds.

Magistrate Dexter Wason was lenient and offered bail in the sum of $10,000 with a mere $1,000 cash component.

She was also ordered to bring two local sureties to seal the bond and sign in at a police station twice a week.

The 41-year-old Hatton resident’s committal hearing – which will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to be referred to the High Court – was then set for October 6.